Customer service job fair to hire full-time positions in North Jackson

Local News

It will be held at the Ohio811 facility at 12467 Mahoning Avenue in North Jackson from 1 to 4 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff Right Services and Ohio811 are coming together for a Customer Service Job Fair Tuesday.

It will be held at the Ohio811 facility at 12467 Mahoning Avenue in North Jackson from 1 to 4 p.m.

They are looking to fill full-time, long-term positions starting at $14 per hour.

Those hired would train on the day shift, and after they are trained, they will work an eight-hour shift between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Those interested must have business experience and accurate keyboard, data entry and customer service skills.

On-site applications and interviews will be done with Staff Right managers.

Attendees should bring two forms of ID, and resumes are required to be considered.

For more information, call 330-726-6754 or visit staffrightservices.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com