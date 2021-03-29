Customer service job fair to hire full-time positions in North Jackson

It will be held at the Ohio811 facility at 12467 Mahoning Avenue in North Jackson from 1 to 4 p.m.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff Right Services and Ohio811 are coming together for a Customer Service Job Fair Tuesday.

It will be held at the Ohio811 facility at 12467 Mahoning Avenue in North Jackson from 1 to 4 p.m.

They are looking to fill full-time, long-term positions starting at $14 per hour.

Those hired would train on the day shift, and after they are trained, they will work an eight-hour shift between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Those interested must have business experience and accurate keyboard, data entry and customer service skills.

On-site applications and interviews will be done with Staff Right managers.

Attendees should bring two forms of ID, and resumes are required to be considered.

For more information, call 330-726-6754 or visit staffrightservices.com.