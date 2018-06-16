Curfew sweeps happening around the city, under 18 must be in by 11

School is out for the summer and that means kids have plenty of free time on their hands.

Youngstown Police wants to remind parents and teens that there is a curfew in the city. Friday night they were out enforcing it.

The curfew is from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The sweep started at 9 p.m. with a meeting for community members, probation officers, and Youngstown police to discuss the game plan — focusing on Cottage Grove and Taft neighborhoods. Police said there has been a rise in crime with youth in those areas.

Another area to focus on was the Shell Gas Station on Market Street. Councilwoman Anita Davis said she has received complaints about youth causing problems in her ward.

“I have received several complaints about juveniles walking the streets at night 11, 12, 1 at night. Okay, I get phone calls like that — I think the police department has to do its job.”

Police say they aren’t going to pull everyone over and there is room for leniency. They will also be connecting kids with resources so they can do positive things.