Curbside leaf pickup in Warren starting next month

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Warren released its schedule for picking up fall leaves through the month of November.

Curbside leaf collection will take place November 2 to 27.

Northwest side: Mondays

Northeast side: Tuesdays

Southeast side: Wednesdays

Southwest side: Thursdays

Please have bags out the night before. Plastic bags will not be picked up; leaves must be put in biodegradable paper yard bags.

Do not close the bags with tape or twist ties.

Residents can also drop off their leaves at the Warren Environmental Services Department, at 391 Mahoning Avenue, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December 10. Branches, shrubs, trees, etc. will also be accepted. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing while dropping off leaves.

The department is encouraging residents to mulch leaves and grass clippings.