Culture, history, young entrepreneurs celebrated in Youngstown this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans in North America and there’s a full weekend of events planned in downtown Youngstown.

“1619 was the time where these African Americans came over to the states,” said Bryant Youngblood, co-chair of the event. “We’re commemorating 400 years, since it is 2019, that this all came about.”

Youngblood said this idea came up after talking with Gloria Brown Marshall, a civil rights attorney.

“She came down and spoke to us about some of the things that went on and transpired. Within that conversation, she also pointed out the idea of the 400-year commemoration taking place.”

This weekend, there are events celebrating culture, history and young people.

Schedule of events

Friday was the Youngstown Ohio Youth Entrepreneurs Business Fair.

“All these students, youth here have created their products and they’re here to sell them,” said Darla Dunlap, co-chair for the Youth Entrepreneurs Business Fair. “This is a platform to develop, create and just become the new entrepreneur.”

Dunlap said she was looking for ideas the youth could participate in this summer.

“That weren’t going to cost a lot of money, that strictly spoke to them and what they were about.”

Dunlap said some kids came in from up to two hours away.

Ava Hamilton makes slime for her business, ANH Slimes.

“I was scrolling through YouTube one day and it popped up — someone making slime,” she said. “Then I thought, ‘Oh, this is pretty interesting.'”

Hamilton’s new slime is called “Save the Turtles.” She said slime is a good tool for relieving stress.

Youngblood said his goal for the weekend is to see how everyone plays a part in the community and to build together.