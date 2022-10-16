YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek Junior Softball League held a “Crush Cancer at the Park” fundraiser on Sunday.

The event raised $2,500 from donations and raffles. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Joanie Abdu foundation.

The girls in the league worked together to put on the charity event. The games began on Thursday and the championship took place Sunday afternoon.

President of Mill Creek Junior Baseball David Vernon says many families in the league have a personal connection to breast cancer. They felt moved to give back to Joanie Abdu’s mission.

“Joanie Abdu [foundation] just gives so much back to the community. We just felt like we have to give something back. The girls really just came together,” Vernon says. “Lot of breast cancer survivors came down today and threw out the first pitch.”

According to Vernon, there are plans to make this an annual event.