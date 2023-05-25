JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – With time running short, Mahoning County Commissioners are getting closer to making decisions on the future of the Jackson-Milton Water District.

The district includes Jackson and Milton Townships as well as the village of Craig Beach.

Although water rates have not increased in the last 15 years, the county is facing requirements from the U.S. EPA for needed improvements. Commissioners need to show funding is available to pay for them by July 1.

“We have a responsibility right now dictated by the EPA to provide the rate study or the rate projections for the next five years, period, so that they feel comfortable that everything’s being handled properly,’ said Commissioner David Ditzler.

A consultant’s report suggests current rates of $5.25 per 1,000 gallons of water be doubled this summer and increased each year through 2027.

Commissioners are expected to vote on whether or not to accept those findings at their meeting on June 8.