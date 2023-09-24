YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car cruise Sunday afternoon in downtown Youngstown helped to benefit the NAACP.

Dozens of cars lined up at Penguin City Brewing and DOPE Cider House, and there was live music and an art auction.

It all benefits the NAACP Youngstown/Mahoning County scholarship program, which helps fund tuition for a trade school or college program for local students.

“NAACP is an advocate for education, one of our six game-changers,” said James Brown, NAACP Youngstown president. “One of the things that we want to do is make sure that kids, when they graduate high school, have an opportunity to make a better life for themselves.”

“I just think this is a worthy effort, something different to bring in a different group of audience — and the cars are sharp too,” said Robert Douglas, who brought his car to show.

Those interested in applying can contact the NAACP of Youngstown. Interested students must write an essay to qualify.