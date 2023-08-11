WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night was day two of the Warren Italian-American Festival and organizers say they expect crowds to keep growing in the final two days.

The festival was started 38 years ago by Lou Metter. Now, his grandson Corey runs the show.

A big draw this year is the Italian Heritage tent, as heritage is a big part of the festival.

The food is another big draw. Geoff Fusco, vice president of the Warren Italian-American Festival, says his favorite is the meatball sandwiches.

“We have homemade meatballs. My wife made 1,040 meatballs by hand, and then pepperoni rolls, cookies. Our two main tents, that’s where we get the money, and all of it goes back to our festival to make a better festival. We offer eight scholarships every year,” he said.

What’s an Italian festival without bocce? Teams fight to win $1,000.

“This bocce tournament features 24 teams… The crowds just gather here — this is one of the focal points. We have some of the best bocce teams in Northeast Ohio coming here, so it is a pleasure to have everyone here for this,” said Corey Hovance, president of the Warren Italian-American Festival.

There’s also live music. On Saturday, RDNA from Youngstown will be playing. The festival ends on Sunday. Each day starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

There is no admission fee but they do ask for a donation.