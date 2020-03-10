Crowd defends Hubbard Township Police Department in front of trustees

Some accused trustees of not being completely transparent and singling out the police unfairly

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – It was an overflow crowd at a trustee meeting in Hubbard Township Monday night. The topic on everyone’s minds was the controversy behind the planned closure of the township police department.

Many of the nearly 100 people in attendance were in support of the police department.

Those in the crowd accused the trustees of not being completely transparent. Others criticized them for singling out the police unfairly by posting only the police department’s salaries.

One officer who was at the meeting called for one of the trustee’s resignation.

The trustees referred the public to freedom of information act requests being handled by Trumbull County authorities.

No trustees answered calls for resignation.