LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Drivers could be affected by a road closure in Lowellville this week.

Starting Tuesday, CSX Transportation will be doing crossing maintenance on a portion of 3rd Street. The road will be closed down between Water Street and Liberty Street.

The maintenance work is expected to last through Friday evening. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area during this time.