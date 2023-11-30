YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With sunny skies overhead and temperatures in the mid-40s, workers were busy in downtown Youngstown, pouring concrete for new sidewalks ahead of Friday’s Holiday Light-up Night and Parade.

City engineers said this should be dry enough to handle the large pedestrian crowd that is expected.

“Last year, we had 10,000. I think we’re gonna be bigger this year, rain pending, but I think everything’s gonna stop in time,” said Youngstown Special Projects Director Melanie Clarke-Penella.

That would be a very welcome holiday present for downtown bars and restaurants.

“We are expecting, and very hopeful, that people will want to come down here,” said Anna Massullo-Sabella, of Avalon Downtown.

It has been a difficult three years for a lot of these businesses — first, having to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, and then a multi-million dollar facelift for downtown that closed many main thoroughfares at the same time.

“And honestly, it’s kind of like, we’ve never gotten out of that 2020, where it affected our businesses,” said Massullo-Sabella.

“It definitely has affected business, been a lot slower. I mean, the entire ground is torn up, so that is going to stray people away, but these things that we do downtown, definitely bring in the crowd,” said Grace McCarty, of Gringo’s.

And with pedestrian access to be improved, organizers said there will be more to see and do and patronize.

“This year, the Flea has expanded, happy to say, and it’s taking up all of Phelps Street, so there’s multiple ways to get over to the shopping areas as well,” said Clarke-Penella.

Although sidewalks will be open, there will still be weeks more of paving to do as new crosswalks will be installed along West Federal Street. But the construction will return in the spring as this part of the road will be rebuilt.