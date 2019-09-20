Small explosion at Hartford gas well fire prompted evacuation

The evacuation order has since been lifted, but people living in the area still need to prevent gas from getting into their homes

HARTFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – People living within a one-mile radius of a gas well fire in Trumbull County were told to evacuate Friday evening. A portion of Route 7 was also closed because of the fire.

The fire behind D&G Machinery on Route 7 has been put out and the gas well has been capped.

The evacuation order has since been lifted.

There is still gas in the area and emergency responders do not want it getting in nearby houses.

People who live within a one-mile radius should shut off their air conditioning units and close windows and doors.

The area extends from Johnston Township, north to Gustavus Township, east to Kinsman Township and south into Vernon Township.

Route 7 between Hayes Orangeville and Brownlee Bradley roads is closed because tanker trucks are lined up on the road.

The Hartford Fire Department said there was a small explosion as a result of the well fire.

A viewer reported that the flames reached 20 feet at one point.

The fire had been burning since around 9 a.m. Friday. It was put out around 6 p.m.

Firefighters from a half dozen departments had been at the scene for hours, working to put it out and stop it from spreading.