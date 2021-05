NEWELL, West Virginia (WKBN) – Some Columbiana County residents reported seeing a glow across the Ohio River late Saturday night.

According to the Newell Volunteer Fire Department, there are “a lot of people out” at a fire at Ergon West Virginia, Inc. petroleum refinery in Newell, West Virginia.

It is unknown how the fire started or the extent of the area affected.

We are working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.