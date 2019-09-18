Crews fix water break in Campbell

Mayor Nick Phillips said City Hall is without water, though other areas may also be affected

by: WYTV Staff

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews fixed a large water break in Campbell on Wednesday.

It happened on Warhust Road, according to a post on the mayor’s Facebook page.

City Hall and other areas were temporary without water before the break was fixed.

Please be advised that there is a very large water break on Warhurst Rd. City Hall is without water at this time and we are not sure what other parts of the City are affected. The water Department is on Scene and has begun the repair process. I will keep you updated as the we progress. Thank you

Posted by Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

