YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City fire crews and Mill Creel MetroParks Police are trying to rescue a woman who fell down a hill near Lanterman Falls.

The woman fell from a trail on the west side of the creek. Firefighters have reached the woman and five trucks are on the scene.

Crews are shutting down the bridge at Canfield Road that spans the creek fed by the falls.

It is unclear now what the woman’s condition is.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.