Crews work to repair 2 water line breaks in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Water crews are hard at work after two water lines broke Friday.

One was at the corner of Glenwood and Ferndale avenues on the city’s south side.

Workers say at this point they’re not sure what caused it or how soon it’ll be fixed.

A lot of water was pouring out onto the street.

Glenwood Ave. water line break

Due to the size of the job, that part of Glenwood is closed for now.

A short time later, another break happened on Connecticut Avenue, on the city’s west side.

Crews are working to repair that break as well.