YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to remove a semi-truck from the side of the interstate in Youngstown.

According to Youngstown police, a tire on the truck blew, causing the semi-truck to go off of the road.

It happened on Interstate 680 south, near the 193 to US-422 exit.

No injuries were reported.

One lane is blocked while crews work to clean up the scene.

Police expect the road to be cleared in about an hour.