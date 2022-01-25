Crews work to get derailed train back on track in Youngstown

Editor’s note: A video that was previously attached to this story showed the wrong location for the derailment.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to rerail train cars after a derailment in Youngstown on Monday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., a CSX train derailed multiple railcars near Poland Avenue. According to a statement from Sheriee Bowman CSX, all rail cars remained upright and in line. There were no injuries and no leaks or spills of any freight, the statement read.

CSX crews are now working to get the cars back on the rail and move the train.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.