CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews dealt with a water main break in Canfield Friday morning.

It happened at 25 Neff Drive.

According to the city, water will be off on Neff Drive from N. Broad Street to N. Hillside Drive.

Residents who receive a blue hang tag will be under a 48-hour boil notice.

Public Works Superintendent John Rapp said old lines are making it an all too often occurrence.