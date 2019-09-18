Crews work to control major water break in Masury

A high-pressure line broke on Lorain Street about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked for several hours Wednesday to control a major water main break in Brookfield.

A high-pressure line broke on Lorain Street about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A six to eight-foot hole developed in the pavement where a large geyser of water was shooting out for an extended period of time.

The water was eventually shut off, and crews are working to repair the line.

Residents in the area could experience low water pressure or no water at all while repairs are being made.

Lorain Street will be closed to traffic until the work is complete.