ELKRUN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked Friday to control a fire at a duplex along State Route 7 in Elkrun Township.

Crews were called just after 6:30 a.m. to the area of the 11000 block of State Route 7 where they found heavy smoke pouring from the roof of the building.

Everyone inside made it out OK.

The cause is under investigation.