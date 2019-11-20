Crews work to control fire at Hubbard restaurant

Emergency crews in Hubbard are working to control a fire at a restaurant in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews worked Wednesday to control a fire at a restaurant in Hubbard.

Crews were called about 4:20 a.m. to De-Onna’s restaurant on South Main Street after a Hubbard City police officer noticed the fire.

The fire chief said it appears the fire was electrical and was contained to the kitchen area. He said the damage is extensive and the business is not operational.

A dance studio and tattoo shop in the building were not damaged along with vacant apartments on the second floor of the building.

No injuries were reported.