Crews work to control fire at Hubbard church

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are working to control a fire at a church in Hubbard.

Firefighters were called about 5:45 p.m. Monday to St. Patrick’s Church on N. Main Street.

Smoke was seen coming from the back of the building and the roof.

It’s believed the fire may have started in a kitchen area.

Several fire trucks are on the scene.

Crews are working to cut through the roof to get at the fire.

