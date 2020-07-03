Crews work to control fire at business in Mercer County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – Crews worked early Friday to control a fire at a business in Mercer County.

Firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. to a business on Amsterdam Road in Liberty Township.

Heavy fire and smoke was coming from the building and several vehicles outside were on fire.

Neighbors said they heard several explosions before the fire broke out.

“It was hard to gain access. We had to keep all the units back. The length of the fire was over several hundred feet from the beginning of the fire to the back side. We had to set up two different water supplies,” said Springfield Township Fire Chief Daniel Hutchins..

Hutchins said the business is a recycling and parts cleaning business that deals with a lot of fluids.

“One of the biggest issues we had was the water supply due to a power line being down on one of the intersecting roads. We had units from four different counties. We were able to get it under control relatively quick.” Hutchins said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.