Crews work to control fire at building in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are working to control a fire at a building in Youngstown.

Firefighters were called about 5:10 a.m. Thursday to the building in the 1500 block of Logan Avenue.

A sign on the building says Brothers of Power Classic Car Club.

A man who lives in an apartment above the business woke up to smoke in the building. He was able to get out safely.

Logan Avenue is closed in the area of the fire.

