AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked Tuesday to control a fire at a home in Austintown.

Firefighters were called just before 7:30 p.m. to a house on Woodhurst Drive.

The fire chief said the fire started in the backyard and spread to the house.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued a cat from the house.

Ohio Edison was called to fix cable lines that were down.

The cause is under investigation.