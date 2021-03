Fire crews there said no one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked to contain a fully engulfed house fire in Youngstown Sunday night.

Youngstown Fire Department was on the scene of Clyde Street just after 9 p.m.

The house was vacant and was a total loss. Crews let it burn to the ground.

