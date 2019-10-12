Crews work to clean up tanker truck crash in Warren area

The truck went off of Route 82 into the median, taking down some of the guidewire near the Larchmont Avenue exit

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Route 82 bypass was down to one lane Saturday morning while crews cleaned up after a crash involving a semi-tanker truck in the Warren area.

The truck went off of Route 82 into the median, taking down some of the guidewire near the Larchmont Avenue exit.

It happened around 11:40 a.m.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

The truck was carrying fuel. There was a small fuel spill from the truck, but it was quickly contained. HAZMAT was called to the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The driver’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

Crews at the scene called the Ohio Department of Transportation because the guidewire that the truck hit was under high tension.