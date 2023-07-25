AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A time capsule buried in the late 90s by a group of Austintown Middle School seventh graders was recovered Tuesday morning.

The time capsule was buried at the same time a willow tree was planted. The tree needed to be removed as part of a culvert replacement project on Fitch Boulevard.

Peggy Bennett was the teacher who led the life sciences class that buried the time capsule. She was there watching as construction workers recovered the time capsule underneath the tree stump.

Bennett, who has been retired since 2012, said she was thrilled to have the dirt-covered milk jug time capsule in her possession, even if it was a little wet. She was emotional when she found out the willow tree her students helped plant needed to come down.

“That willow tree was 26 years old, and now the kids are like 39 or 40. In fact, most of the kids are from the graduating class of Fitch from 2003,” she said.

Trustee Monica Deavers was also on hand to make sure the capsule was recovered.

“These workers here worked… with us diligently trying to get this stump removed so that we could find it, and I’m just so happy that we did,” she said.

Bennett said she plans to dry out the time capsule’s contents, which were mostly paper, to see if they can be read. She also hopes to grow new trees from clippings of the one that was taken down.

“We’re gonna try to start the willow tree again and maybe plant them in Austintown Park because Monica Deavers here, our trustee, she suggested that we came out and got ’em on Friday, and we’re gonna try,” she said.