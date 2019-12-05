Crews to receive stipend for response to HAZMAT situations in Mahoning County

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – For the first time, those who respond to HAZMAT situations in Mahoning County will be paid when they are called out or go through training.

Thursday morning, County Commissioners approved a new policy. It allows crew members to receive a stipend whenever they respond to a hazardous situation as well as for training.

In the past, these responders were largely volunteers, but their duties were very time-intensive.

“You know, these folks train weekly. They train monthly. They go on calls. They spend their entire Saturdays, every single month, doing trainings, so they put a lot of time and effort into this,” said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

Firefighters will now receive $50 every time they are called to a HAZMAT scene. Commissioners already pay for most of the specialized equipment that HAZMAT teams use.