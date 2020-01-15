Crews take woman to hospital after Boardman apartment fire

The fire started in one unit but also caused damage to neighboring apartments

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was taken to the hospital for severe burns and smoke inhalation after a fire at her Boardman apartment.

Eve Heim-Hagen, 53, was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and then flown to Cleveland Metro.

Her apartment at 413 Rockdale Ave. in the London Square Apartments caught fire Wednesday morning. Fire crews were there within minutes.

Kasey McDade took her dog outside before leaving for work. She looked at a neighboring apartment and saw smoke.

“She opened her door and I saw the whole wall was engulfed in flames and I knew it was going to be a problem,” McDade said.

Her neighbor escaped.

McDade grabbed her dog, purse and phone to call 911. She also woke up the manager of the London Square Apartments.

She then waited in her car for the fire trucks to show up.

“I was the first one to arrive and we had fire in the second unit, fully involved in that apartment,” said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

The apartment owner, Heim-Hagen, used an oxygen tank that ended up exploding in the fire. She was taken to the hospital for first- and second-degree burns.

Her apartment was declared a total loss.

McDade is just happy she was home.

“I’m just so thankful to have been here, especially for my dog. He’s the sweetest boy. I couldn’t bear the thought that would be how he went out,” she said.

Stewie the dog is fine. McDade is happy she has him because the fire left her with nothing else.

“I don’t have renters insurance. I don’t have dog food for my dog. I have no clothes, I have no makeup, I have nothing. Everything is gone, everything is gone,” she said.

The Red Cross is assisting those whose apartments were damaged.

Pitzer said he wants to talk with Heim-Hagen before giving any explanation about how the fire started.