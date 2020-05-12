Crews take firefighter to hospital after fire at Youngstown business

The firefighter who was being examined is also a part-time paramedic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A Youngstown firefighter was taken to the hospital by ambulance Tuesday while fighting a fire at the S-N-K Double Deuce Saloon, located at 1666 Mahoning Ave.

The firefighter was seen clutching his shoulder and upper chest on the back of an engine and was examined by paramedics before he was loaded in the ambulance, which left the scene with its lights and sirens on.

Fire Chief Barry Finley was at the back of the ambulance talking to the firefighter before it left. Another firefighter went with them.

Finley said the firefighter was experiencing chest pains.

The firefighter who was being examined is also a part-time paramedic.

Crews were called to the building about 8:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming out of the front and back.

The fire investigator is on the scene and interviewing witnesses.