FREDONIA, Pa. (WKBN)- A fire in Fredonia, Pennsylvania caused a lot of issues for Penn-Power and firefighters.

Crews said that fire started in a shed around 1:30 a.m. on District Road.

A power line was on the ground, which delayed firefighters in putting out the fire.

Firefighters said that they had to wait for Penn Power to show up and cut the power before they could fight the fire.

“Because of the high winds, I think a power line was knocked down it was a 750 volt line. The end of the line was bouncing off the ground and burning,” said Fredonia Fire Chief Dan McBride. “We showed up we weren’t able to put water on it because of the electricity involved. We had to wait until the power was shut off and its taken almost 3 hours.”

Firefighters said that there were animals in the shed, but none of them were hurt.