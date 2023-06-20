AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown fire crews were busy Tuesday afternoon responding to two separate calls — one of which involved two personal watercraft exploding.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, part-time firefighters from the Austintown Fire Department went to Kleber Avenue, where two personal watercraft had exploded. The subsequent fire even melted a nearby vinyl fence, caused some damage to a truck and a shed close by.

Youngstown and Weathersfield fire departments were also there to help.

A firefighter at the scene said there were no known injuries.

At the same time, a call for a house fire on Rita Avenue had the department’s full-time firefighters busy. Off-duty firefighters were called in to help with the scene, as well as Canfield fire.

According to Austintown fire Chief Andy Frost, the fire started in the kitchen before spreading up to the roof. Though everyone in the home got out safely, some of the six cats rescued from the house had to be revived.

The house suffered extensive damage, particularly to the front of the home.

Despite the demands the two scenes put on the department, Frost said everything went “as smooth as can be.”

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.