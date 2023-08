ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews have found two missing adults after a search of Beaver Creek State Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and fire crews, as well as a K-9 unit, were searching a wooded area at the park. They first found two missing children and later found the adults.

Crews also used drones to help locate them.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.