(WKBN) – Police and fire crews were searching for a person in the Shenango River around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, a water rescue was underway.

Crews were searching near the Mahaney Access Boat Ramp.

Both departments cleared the scene just before 3 a.m.

There is no word on who they were searching for. We’re working to confirm more details on the search.