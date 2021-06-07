Crews respond to shed fire outside Liberty home

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called out to a fire that started in a shed in Liberty Monday morning.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire that happened at a home on Will O Wood Drive.

Firefighters say the homeowner put a lawnmower away in the shed after using it.

The next thing he knew, a mail carrier knocked on the door and told him his shed was on fire.

Some siding on the house did melt, but firefighters quickly put the fire out and prevented it from spreading inside the home.

Investigators say it appears accidental and believe the lawnmower caused the fire.

Liberty firefighters say thanks to the Eagle Joint Fire District being staffed, they didn’t run out of water.