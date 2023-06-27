BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash in Beaver Township.

It happened this morning in the roundabout at South Avenue and Woodworth Road. The roundabout is closed headed toward the I-680/turnpike ramps, but not the other way.

A commercial semi-truck that appears to be filled with trash flipped over. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident is under investigation.