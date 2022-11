NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters responded to flames at a garage that also damaged a house in Niles Thursday morning.

Crews were called to West 3rd Street and Sherman Avenue around 8 a.m.

Firefighters said that there were no injuries.

WKBN

Firefighters said the garage was a total loss and that the house was minimally damaged.

Crews are still on the scene.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.