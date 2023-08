ELKRUN Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters responded to a house fire in Columbiana County Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 42000 block of Bell Road shortly before 6 a.m.

Lisbon Fire Chief Mark Hall said that the two people made it out of the house before firefighters arrived. Hall said that the two people were not injured.

Hall said that the fire resulted in a total loss.

Firefighters put out the fire around 7:15 a.m.

