SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township in Mercer County.

Shenango, Hermitage and Patagonia fire departments were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Bedford Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

On a second call, units from Farrell, Mercer, New Wilmington, Pulaski, Neshannock and Hubbard also responded to the scene, according to a Facebook post from the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department had the fire under control within one to two hours. No one was injured.

Crews on scene do not believe the cause of the fire was suspicious.

West Middlesex, Hermitage, New Wilmington, Pulaski, Ferrell, Hubbard and Jefferson Township fire departments were all on standby for the fire.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating.

