The current span was put in place about 60 years ago

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A bridge in the Poland forest is getting a much-needed facelift.

Work starts Monday on replacing the old Mauthe Bridge. The current span was put in place about 60 years ago. It has been deteriorating and was no longer safe to cross.

Poland Village Council is putting up the $86,000 needed for the replacement, while donations are being collected to offset the costs.

Construction is expected to take about three weeks.