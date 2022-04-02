NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A water main break in Niles left the Eastwood Mall and surrounding areas temporarily without water.

According to the City of Niles, crews were working to repair the line break. It happened near the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Just before 10:30 a.m., water was restored to the majority of the Eastwood Mall Complex, which opened as usual on Saturday.

According to police, the following areas were affected by the break: US-422 and surrounding areas, Fairhaven Heights, Route 46 and south into the city, and all of the Eastwood Mall complex.

