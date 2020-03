A construction fence is up for the future Sheetz at US-224 and Southern Boulevard

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are getting ready to demolish a building to make way for a new gas station in Boardman.

Sheetz will be building right across from Getgo.

The hangup has been the building that housed Burkland Monuments. The business has since moved to Market Street.