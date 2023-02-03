EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a building fire caused by a train derailment in East Palestine.

At this time, police are unsure what is inside the building or what the train was carrying. HazMat crews have been called to the scene.

East Palestine police are evacuating residents from their homes within a 1-mile radius of the fire on both East Taggart and East Clark streets.

East Clark runs parallel to the train tracks along East Taggart.

“We are aware of the derailment in East Palestine, and are coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams,” said Connor Spielmaker with Norfolk Southern.

WKBN

We’ve sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information.

Stick with us as we update this developing story.