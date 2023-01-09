NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in New Castle.

It’s happening on the 600 block of Spruce Street.

According to a neighbor on scene, the house the fire began in was vacant. The house next door held a man and his grandkids, all of whom got out safe. The man will be put up in a hotel.

The house on the right had minimal damage.

Multiple crews are on scene. Drivers in the area should be cautious as a large part of Spruce Street is currently blocked.

First News is on scene and will continue to update this developing story.