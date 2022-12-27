WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The fire department is on the scene for a fully involved fire at a local bar in Warren.
According to Warren Fire, crews were called to Premier Bar on the 2200 block of Park Avenue around 4:10 Tuesday morning.
Crews are still on scene battling the fire, as of 6:30 a.m.
Park Avenue is shut down in that area.
Premier Bar had been temporarily closed down as a ‘nuisance’ after complaints and has yet to be open. The bar was previously boarded up.
