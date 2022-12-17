YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on the southside of Youngstown that has reignited.

It’s happening on the 400 block of West Marion Avenue. According to a neighbor, the fire started around 9:30 a.m.

Injuries are unknown at this time. The house appears to be a total loss.

WKBN

Our First News reporter says the house next door is also severely damaged.

According to crews on the scene, the fire under investigation.

The house was a vacant structure. Holes in the floor prevented firefighters from being able to stay in the house to put out the fire.

Firefighters came back out and are protecting the house next door. The houses are close together.

First News crews are on scene for the fire and are looking to get more information.