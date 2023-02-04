CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A large fire is is brewing from a home in Campbell Saturday morning.

It’s on the 600 block of Devitt Avenue. The road is blocked from 15th to 16th Street in Campbell.

Struthers, Poland, Youngstown and Campbell fire departments are all on scene. Ohio Edison arrived to cut power just after 11 a.m. No word yet on injuries.

According to our reporters on the scene, the roof of the home is caved in.

First News is headed to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.