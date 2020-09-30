Crews moving to Phase 4 of Hermitage roundabout project

The project is taking place at the intersection of state Route 62 and E. State Street

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Construction on a roundabout in Hermitage is expected to move into Phase 4 on Thursday.

As part of the progression of the work, westbound traffic on East State Street will start using a portion of the improved intersection near the Shenango Valley Mall. Eastbound traffic will continue using the southern portion of the roundabout.

Traffic will continue to be restricted to one lane in each direction.

Route 62 remains closed near the entrance to Red Lobster. A car detour is posted using Route 18 and East State Street. A truck detour is posted using Route 18, Route 418 (Maple Drive), and East State Street.

In Phase 4, a new mall entrance will be constructed, and the temporary roadway formerly used by East State Street traffic will be removed.

Phase 5 will include the opening of the single-lane roundabout to all traffic.

The project will conclude with work off the roadway, which is anticipated to happen in early November 2020.

Throughout construction, traffic delays are anticipated near the project area, especially during morning and afternoon peak rush hour traffic volume times. Drivers are urged to alternate routes whenever possible. Access to all the businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/ShenangoRoundabout.